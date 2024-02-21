‘What should I be doing as a new associate?’

NQ seeks advice
In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a trainee due to qualify this spring is looking for some pointers on how to hit the ground running.
“I am about to qualify into a team at the City firm where I completed my training contract, and I am seeking some guidance. It there anything I can/should be doing differently compared to my time as a final-seat trainee? Any help with things that I should (or equally importantly shouldn’t) be doing would be greatly appreciated!
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Jim
NQ is basically the same as equity partner. You can now do whatever you want with zero consequences. Congrats and best of luck!