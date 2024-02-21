‘What should I be doing as a new associate?’

PostsAdvice

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a trainee due to qualify this spring is looking for some pointers on how to hit the ground running.

“I am about to qualify into a team at the City firm where I completed my training contract, and I am seeking some guidance. It there anything I can/should be doing differently compared to my time as a final-seat trainee? Any help with things that I should (or equally importantly shouldn’t) be doing would be greatly appreciated!

Jim

NQ is basically the same as equity partner. You can now do whatever you want with zero consequences. Congrats and best of luck!

Nigel

Get billing!

Anon

Time recording has just gone from “a very important thing I do at work” to “the defining and all encompassing purpose of my very existence”.

Get. Every. Second. Down.

Also make sure you understand billing. Worth speaking to a friendly finance bod about this, they’re usually happy one of the lawyers asks in a calmer moment when there’s time to explain rather than screaming it down the phone at 4.55 on the last day of the month.

Ask one of the main partners you work with if they can talk you through the BD strategy for the team and how you can help. Different teans have different preferences (some teams like doing mainly webinars, articles etc. whilst some are all about lunch and pub with clients, most fall somewhere in between) and industry focuses.

Alternatively, ignore all the above, enter into a physical relationship with a major rainmaker and enjoy leisurely days of untouchable dossing.

Anon

Must say – suitable advice.

Partners run the business – you are now one of the individuals in the modern ‘sweatshop’ that is a law firm. You’re not employed to be clever, or intuitive, you are employed to bill as many hours as possible for the benefit and profit of the partners.

