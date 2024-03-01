PostsAdvice

‘I failed SQE2 and need some advice’

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a would-be lawyer needs some advice after failing part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

“Hey Legal Cheek. I recently found out I failed SQE2 and I am looking for some advice from readers who have been the same situation. What did you different in order to pass? Did anyone go to the extreme of changing preparation provider? Is that even possible!? I don’t want to fail for a second time as one resit is expensive enough. In a sort of related matter, and presuming a pass the resit, will I need to let firms that I am applying to know that I previously failed SQE2? Is this something they’re likely to ask about? Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

