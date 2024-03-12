‘I’ve secured my first pupillage interview… any advice?’

Budding barrister seeks help



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a prospective pupil barrister appeals for advice on how to handle pupillage interviews.

“I’ve secured a pupillage interview at a mixed common law set in London. They haven’t offered very much detail about what to expect in the interview, and so I’m looking for pointers as to the best things I can be doing to prepare, and any particular things that I should look to do or avoid doing during the interview itself. Any advice welcome!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.