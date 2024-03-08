PostsNews

TLT targets 50% female partners by 2029

By Rhys Duncan on

Follows firm achieving 33% goal ahead of schedule


TLT has set a new target of 50% female partners by 2029 after achieving its previous goal two years ahead of schedule.

The firm, headquartered in Bristol, had aimed to achieve 33% female partners by 2025. However, as we reported, it surpassed this goal well ahead of schedule last year. The new target looks to take this further, and build upon the existing progress.

TLT says it hopes to achieve its revised gender goal through internal promotion, 66% of partner promotions at TLT in the last three years being women, and increasing its lateral hiring of female partners.

The move forms part of the outfit’s gender strategy introduced in 2019. Alongside the partnership targets, the firm has also expanded its offering of flexible work, family support, and wellbeing programmes.

Speaking on the new goal, Helen Hodgkinson, chief people officer at TLT said:

“Progressing the female health agenda and acknowledging that women’s health differs from their male counterparts are essential in making sure all our women can have a long and successful career. Our plans for the next five years, as we work towards this significant milestone, will focus on enhancing and developing our wellbeing policies and approaches to ensure we’re giving women every possible chance to succeed, which we will continue to support with our focus on flexibility.”

At the end of last year TLT set a target of raising the number of ethnic minority trainees and apprentices from 20% to 35% by 2030.

