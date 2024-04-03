SRA issues warning over TikTok account impersonating supercar-loving lawfluencer

The real Akhmed Yakoob boasts over 175k followers

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has issued an alert following reports of a TikTok account falsely claiming to belong to a well-known lawfluencer began messaging members of the public.

The regulator said that messages claiming to be from the real Akhmed Yakoob, a criminal solicitor and director at the Birmingham law firm Maurice Andrews Solicitors, have been sent from the TikTok account “Akhmed_Yakoob” and the Telegram account “AkhmedYakoob1”. Impersonating emails have also been received from “mauriceandrewssolicitors1@gmail.com”.

Yakoob has confirmed that the accounts listed by the SRA do not have any connection to himself or the firm.

Yakoob, renowned for his fondness for fast cars, particularly a bright yellow Lamborghini Urus, has amassed a following of 175,000 on TikTok and over 120,000 on Instagram. He describes himself as a human rights advocate, a motivational speaker, and “Not a Magician, but a legal tactician”.

Last year Yakoob sat down with Legal Cheek to give us an insight into his legal career, social media stardom, and motivations.

If you receive correspondence purporting to be from the firm, the regulator states, “you should conduct your own due diligence by checking the authenticity of the correspondence by contacting the law firm directly by reliable and established means”.