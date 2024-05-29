PostsNews

Clifford Chance joins City pay war with improved £150k NQ lawyer salary

Follows Freshfields and Linklaters


Clifford Chance has become the latest Magic Circle law firm to increase the salaries of its most junior lawyers to £150,000.

This move, equivalent to an additional £25,000 or 20%, follows hot on the heels of identical increases by Freshfields and Linklaters.

Clifford Chance confirmed the increase to newly qualified pay is effective of 1 May.

The firm, which recruits around 110 trainees each year, the highest intake of any City outfit, has also boosted the salaries of its rookie lawyers.

From 1 September, trainee pay moves from £50,000 to £56,000 in year one and £55,000 to £61,000 in year two. These also match the rises dished out by Freshfields and Linklaters.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that A&O Shearman and Slaughter and May are the only remaining two members of the Magic Circle not to increase the salaries of its junior lawyers. They both currently offer an NQ salary of £125,000.

CC TC

Yes CC! Enjoy your prestige Slaughters

Reply Report comment
Loool

CC baby!!! AO Sherman and slaughters what’s going on? Loool

Reply Report comment
Interesting times for firms like Hogan Lovells, HSF, Mayer Brown, Ashurst,etc

I wonder what they’ll do. 120 to 150 is actually a fair gulf. Will these tier-below MC firms move to 140?

Reply Report comment
AO Sherman take this L

Imagine deciding to go Shearman and rejecting CC cos Shearman were paying higher at the time (being a US firm) and now CC pay higher lool

Reply Report comment
C

They’ll work for it that’s for sure particularly in assets

Reply Report comment
D

why assets

Reply Report comment
X

Take that, take that! No diddy

Reply Report comment
Anon

Meanwhile Pinsent Masons have increased nq salary to 97k in London and 63k in regions. Very poor considering another very strong year!

Reply Report comment
lawyee484747474

I wonder if bakers will move up?

Reply Report comment
Hmm

which city firm you think will rise next that’s not MC or US?

Reply Report comment
