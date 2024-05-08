‘Sarcastic’ judge given formal warning

Shouted at legal rep throughout hearing, judicial body finds



A district judge has been issued with a formal warning after being “sarcastic and condescending” towards a legal representative during a hearing.

District Judge Najma Mian was reprimanded for her actions in a family law matter after the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) received a complaint from a litigant.

While not all aspects of the complaint were substantiated during a subsequent investigation, a judge did find that Judge Mian was “sarcastic and condescending and had shouted at and interrupted the representative on many occasions throughout the hearing”.

Explaining her actions, Judge Mian said that she had “repeatedly tried to move the case forward”, eventually showing frustration when faced with the same issues as previous hearings.

She considered that “she had taken a robust view on the evidence before the court and did not accept the findings of the nominated judge,” according to a notice published by the JCIO.

However, both the Lady Chief Justice and the Lord Chancellor accepted the findings of the JCIO and issued the judge a “formal warning”. Consideration was given to a previous incident in 2021 where Judge Main was criticised in an appeal judgment for showing anger and sarcasm during another hearing, the notice states.

The guide to judicial conduct reminds judges to be courteous, patient, tolerant and to respect the dignity of all. They should also ensure that their conduct maintains and enhances public confidence in the judiciary.

Main isn’t the first judge to find themselves in hot water in recent months. Back in March, a judge was given formal advice after being accused of telling a barrister to “chill out”.