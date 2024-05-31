ULaw student reaches Miss GB London final

Kiran Nirvan will compete in July

A student at The University of Law has reached the final of the Miss Great Britain London 2024 competition.

Kiran Nirvan, who is also a legal secretary at a boutique law firm, is set to compete in July for the pageantry crown.

“From a very young age, I’ve always aspired to be a solicitor,” she told Legal Cheek. “I’m really passionate about advocating for justice and ensuring everyone has a voice in our legal system.”

“I am driven by a desire to help those who are vulnerable, and I believe that a career in law will equip me with the skills and knowledge to make a difference in people’s lives,” Nirvan said.

Nirvan, who studied law at Westminster Uni and is currently completing the Legal Practice Course with ULaw, said that she’s aiming for the Miss GB London crown “not for the glamour or the spotlight, but for the chance to stand tall and share my story with others who might be walking through their own dark valleys. I want to show that beauty comes from strength, resilience, and the courage to be oneself, even when the world tells you otherwise.”

“This opportunity is about more than a title; it’s a platform to voice the struggles and victories of women everywhere, to celebrate our battles and the incredible strength it takes to overcome them,” she said. “I want to be a part of that celebration, to share my journey and let others know they’re not alone. We’re all in this together, and together, we can rise above anything.”

Alongside her legal studies, employment, and pageantry, Nirvan is raising money for Cancer Research UK and has already surpassed the £1,000 donations mark.

She isn’t the first legal figure, or indeed ULaw student, to set their sights on a pageantry title, however. Earlier this year Legal Cheek reported on a former Clifford Chance associate who reached the final of Miss England 2024, with another ULaw student dubbed the ‘real-life Legally Blonde’ also entering the competition. Back in 2023 a Leicester-based trainee solicitor, Chloe Lake, made it into the top ten contenders for Miss Universe Great Britain before narrowly missing out on the title.