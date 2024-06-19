Commercial bar mentorship scheme opens with record number of chambers

250 spots up for grabs



The Commercial Bar Association (COMBAR) has launched its flagship student mentoring scheme for 2024-25 with a record number of chambers getting involved.

The programme, which sees students receive a series of one-to-one mentoring sessions, has this year attracted mentors from across 25 commercial sets, with at least 250 mentee spots expected to be on offer.

These participating sets have also agreed to cover reasonable travel expenses for the mentees allocated to them.

In addition to mentoring, students will be invited to a pupillage interview and application workshop and social event in January 2025, which last year featured a keynote introductory speech from Mr Justice Foxton, the Judge in Charge of the Commercial Court.

Legal Cheek is also pleased to announce it will once again act as exclusive media partner for the programme, ensuring that it reaches as many potential applicants as possible.

The scheme targets applicants from under-represented groups at the bar, especially the commercial bar. It assesses candidates with realistic prospects of obtaining a pupillage based on their need for mentoring and their potential for a career at the bar.

Alexander Gunning KC, chair of COMBAR, commented:

“The promotion of diversity at the Commercial Bar continues to be one of COMBAR’s core aims. It is vital that the Commercial Bar recruits from the most talented future practitioners, including, in particular, those from backgrounds that have traditionally been under-represented.”

He continued: “This initiative allows applicants from under-representative backgrounds, who meet the requisite standards, to access one-to-one mentoring with practitioners from 25 participating sets. It is an important way of promoting access and demonstrating that the Commercial Bar is open to applicants from all backgrounds. I am delighted that this year’s Scheme can build on the success of previous years and I want to thank all those involved volunteering their time to make this happen.”

Students must apply by Friday 20 September using COMAR’s application form.

The participating chambers are: 3 Verulam Buildings, 4 New Square, 4 Pump Court, 7 King’s Bench Walk, 11 King’s Bench Walk, 36 Stone, Blackstone Chambers, Brick Court Chambers, Devereux Chambers, Essex Court Chambers, Fountain Court Chambers, Gatehouse Chambers, Henderson Chambers, Keating Chambers, Maitland Chambers, Monckton Chambers, One Essex Court Chambers, Quadrant Chambers, Radcliffe Chambers, Serle Court, South Square , Twenty Essex, Wilberforce Chambers, XXIV Old Buildings.