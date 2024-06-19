The London Legal Walk in pics 📷

Legal world unites for another year of fundraising



An army of legal professionals flooded the streets of London yesterday to raise money for over 100 free legal advice charities across London and the South East. In the glorious sunshine participants tackled a range of 10km circuits and shorter routes before joining the legal street party.

Teams from Law Care and Advocate were amongst the masses taking part:

✨ It was wonderful to see so many faces at the #LondonLegalWalk yesterday! 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️ ✨ Thank you to everyone who joined us for the walk and to those who generously donated. ✨ There's still time to support our team here – https://t.co/V4kVbAoxP7 #MentalHealth #LegalWalk pic.twitter.com/oZD5TPO25e — LawCare (@LawCareLtd) June 19, 2024

We had a fantastic time yesterday at the London #LegalWalk. 🚶 We would like to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to all those who participated to raise money for Advocate, @FreeRepUnit and @londonlegal – your support is essential in improving #AccessToJustice for all! pic.twitter.com/XeJ7gYkJ9d — Advocate (@WeAreAdvocate) June 19, 2024

A host of firms were also in attendance, including Bristows, White & Case, Ashurst, and Russell-Cooke:

Bristows proudly participated in the London Legal Walk yesterday, a notable event featuring a 10-kilometer walk through London. This annual event aims to raise funds to support free legal advice services on the frontline. A big thank you to everyone who participated! pic.twitter.com/A5VJMNDmp0 — Bristows LLP (@BristowsLawFirm) June 19, 2024

A team from our London office is joining colleagues from across the sector for the London Legal Walk to support the @londonlegal as it raises funds to support free legal advice services. Good luck to all!

#londonlegalwalk2024 pic.twitter.com/lPzRNepTtz — White & Case LLP (@WhiteCase) June 18, 2024

Congratulations to volunteers from our London office who took part in the London #LegalWalk last week, which raises vital funds for free legal advice charities so they can continue to support the most vulnerable in our community by accessing specialist free legal advice. pic.twitter.com/yREh6qIVw0 — Ashurst (@ashurst) July 3, 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Yes it’s the @londonlegal walk and we are out in force once again to raise money for this wonderful cause. So many friends and contacts walking today. #LondonLegalWalk #TeamRussellCooke pic.twitter.com/vM5ZoGHIcV — Russell-Cooke (@RussellCooke) June 18, 2024

Not to miss out, a host of Chambers dropped wigs for walking gear to tackle the routes. Amongst the teams were outfits from 3 Hare Court, 3PB, and 11KBW.

We have team of walkers taking part in the 20th London Legal Walk today which brings together the legal community to support free legal advice services. https://t.co/L7FQOiqjTi pic.twitter.com/0WF0z8RAjq — 11KBW (@11KBW) June 18, 2024

Legal Cheek’s own team also cracked on with the course: