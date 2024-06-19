PostsNews

The London Legal Walk in pics 📷

By Rhys Duncan on

Legal world unites for another year of fundraising


An army of legal professionals flooded the streets of London yesterday to raise money for over 100 free legal advice charities across London and the South East. In the glorious sunshine participants tackled a range of 10km circuits and shorter routes before joining the legal street party.

Teams from Law Care and Advocate were amongst the masses taking part:

A host of firms were also in attendance, including Bristows, White & Case, Ashurst, and Russell-Cooke:

Not to miss out, a host of Chambers dropped wigs for walking gear to tackle the routes. Amongst the teams were outfits from 3 Hare Court, 3PB, and 11KBW.

Legal Cheek’s own team also cracked on with the course:

Anon

Genuinely astounded that some of the more portly KCs can walk 10km

Kirkland NQ

The team for the ‘land didn’t walk, we took our Lambos.

