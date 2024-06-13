Top 10 places for Glasgow, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Nottingham in latest law school rankings

Cambridge takes top spot



The latest set of university rankings has been released, with Nottingham and Edinburgh firing into the top ten.

The latest 2024 Complete University Guide also shows some movement in the top four, with Cambridge climbing into pole position, and Oxford dropping below London outfits UCL and LSE to take the fourth spot.

Further down King’s College London has kept its 5th position, with Durham remaining in 6th, and Glasgow and Bristol 7th and 8th respectively.

Impressively, Edinburgh University has climbed five places to come in at number nine, followed by the University of Nottingham, climbing eight places to rank at 10th.

There have been some even more substantial shifts further down on the 109-university power list. The University of Gloucestershire has climbed 17 spots to reach 76th, with Abertay University rising 27 positions to 68th.

New entrant Bath Spa University clocked in at 41st.

The rankings are based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.