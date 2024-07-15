Bakers boosts junior lawyer pay by 19% to £140k

Healthy increases for firm’s rookie too

The London office of Baker McKenzie has confirmed sizeable salary increases for both its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers and trainees.

NQ rates now sit at £140,000, up a whopping 19% from £118,000. This brings the firm, which recruits around 40 trainees each year, in line with the likes of Macfarlanes and Orrick, and £5k above Herbert Smith Freehills, which boosted pay earlier this month.

The firm’s rookies have also been handed pay increases. Year one pay will move from £50,000 to £56,000, while year two salaries will increase from £55,000 to £61,000.

The NQ rise is effective from 1 July, while increases to trainee salaries will take effect on 1 September.