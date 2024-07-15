Bakers boosts junior lawyer pay by 19% to £140k

PostsNews

The London office of Baker McKenzie has confirmed sizeable salary increases for both its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers and trainees.

NQ rates now sit at £140,000, up a whopping 19% from £118,000. This brings the firm, which recruits around 40 trainees each year, in line with the likes of Macfarlanes and Orrick, and £5k above Herbert Smith Freehills, which boosted pay earlier this month.

The firm’s rookies have also been handed pay increases. Year one pay will move from £50,000 to £56,000, while year two salaries will increase from £55,000 to £61,000.

The NQ rise is effective from 1 July, while increases to trainee salaries will take effect on 1 September.

Rub a dub dub

Any news on increases for butchers or candlestick makers?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Slaughter and Dismayed

*cries in prestige*

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Slaughters

They’re going to have to rise above 150k or they’ll be embarrassed forever

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

