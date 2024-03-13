Ashurst records 82% spring trainee retention rate

18 of 22 staying on



Ashurst has retained 18 of its 22 spring qualifying trainees, giving the firm a retention rate of 82%.

Of the 22 rookies qualifying in March, 21 applied for a newly qualified position within the firm. Eighteen of these were made offers from across eight practice groups; funds, global loans, competition, projects & energy transition, disputes, corporate, digital economy, and financial regulation.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Ashurst takes on around 40 trainees each year. In their first year of training, rookies earn £52,000, which increases to £57,000 in their second year. Newly qualified lawyers see a significant jump, doubling their earnings to £115,000.

“We are delighted to welcome our newly qualified lawyers to the team,” Ruth Buchanan, employment partner and training principal at Ashurst, commented. This represents our ongoing commitment to attracting, supporting and retaining the very best talent. We wish this group of lawyers every success and look forward to continuing to help them thrive and advance in their careers.”

Elsewhere, all of the Magic Circle firms have released their spring retention rates. Slaughter and May performed best out of the quintet, hitting 95% (35 of 37), with Linklaters not far behind on 84% (41 out of 49) and Freshfields recording the same percentage, albeit with a smaller cohort (32 out of 37). Allen & Overy posted a solid 77% (30 out of 39) and Clifford Chance kept on 71% (40 out of 56) of its qualifiers.

City firm Macfarlanes has also recently posted its spring score, keeping on six out of seven rookies (86%).