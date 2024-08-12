Bar course students and future pupil barristers take dark comedy to Edinburgh Fringe

The Accused hits Scottish capital this month



A group of bar course students and future pupil barristers from Inner Temple are once again taking a legal-themed production up to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

After a string of popular performances over recent years the group has extended its run and will be performing The Accused from 19-24 August.

The play is a dark comedy which follows a murder trial, and has been co-written by future pupil barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk Charlotte Jane Buck and future criminal pupil barrister Tristan Greene.

“Daniel is our accused who is on trial for murdering a fellow actress due to jealousy. There are a mixture of court room scenes, flashbacks and dance numbers,” Buck told Legal Cheek.” A select few members of the audience will decide whether he is guilty or not guilty.”

“Trying to make murder funny is not an easy task” however, and so viewers will also be treated to a number of dance and drag numbers to lighten the mood.

Speaking on what she wants audiences to gain from the show, Buck said:

“We do not want to give away too much of what is going to happen in the show. When I was writing this, I wanted to ensure that the audience had a great time and left with an understanding of the legal process but also a recognition of the importance of a fair and just legal system.”

Also looking to wow Fringe visitors this year is future pupil barrister at Hailsham Chambers Tomas McCabe. The soon-to-be pupil, and professional mindreader, is taking his show 1 Murder: The Mind Reading Lawyer to the Scottish capital for the majority of August.