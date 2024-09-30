Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

From Asda to Harrods: the law firm that has City giants running scared [The Times] (£)

Nadhim Zahawi’s lawyers ‘breached code to stifle HMRC revelations’ [The Guardian]

Ukrainian refugee who fled alone at 16 focuses on law degree [BBC News]

Fossil fuel projects face higher bar in UK as legal challenges mount [Financial Times] (£)

British judge Nicholas Phillips steps down from Hong Kong court [The Guardian]

Barrister in court accused of causing crash death [BBC News]

Harrods must reveal all NDAs signed by Mohamed Al Fayed’s victims, say lawyers [The Guardian]

SFO boss predicts more plea-bargain-style deals under new UK fraud law [Financial Times] (£)

Regulator stands firm [A Lawyer Writes]

Inside the $621 Million Legal Battle for the ‘Soul of the Internet’ [Rolling Stone]

Texas judge puts mother in cuffs over courtroom outfit — is immediately slammed as ‘ridiculously harsh’ and ‘out of line’ [Mail Online]

Nearly 1,000 holidaymakers take legal action after falling ill in Cape Verde [Metro]

“I don’t think it’s necessary for him to resign. He just needs to learn from his mistakes. Being a lawyer does not mean you should be blemish free.” [Legal Cheek comments]

