Addleshaws pushes NQ lawyer pay to £100k

Rises in regions too



Addleshaw Goddard has boosted the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £100,000 in London — a 5% uplift from £95,000.

Outside the City, the firm’s newest regional associates will see an increase of 3% which brings their pay up to £65,000. Although the biggest boost comes north of the border, as NQ pay in Scotland moved from £56,000 to £61,000.

Addleshaw’s has joined the growing number of firms to break the £100,000 mark for London NQ pay, drawing level with the likes of Stephenson Harwood, Eversheds Sutherland and Dentons. The firm now offers slightly more than Shoosmiths and Pinsent Masons, both of which increased London NQ pay to £97,000 earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Addleshaw Goddard said: “We review our NQ pay annually, examining a wide range of data to inform our decision-making process. Pay is just one component of our reward package, and our pay levels are competitive with market rates across various regions.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows Addleshaw Goddard recruits roughly 60 trainees each year.