Womble Bond Dickinson eyes ‘powerhouse’ status through US merger 

Combines with Lewis Roca next year



Womble Bond Dickinson is merging with the US outfit Lewis Roca, forming a new “powerhouse” law firm with over 1,200 lawyers across 37 offices.

The merger is scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2025, creating a new outfit with combined revenues exceeding £565 million. It will retain the name Womble Bond Dickinson.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Arizona, Lewis Roca is a smaller firm compared to WBD, with approximately 300 lawyers spread across eight offices in the US. In comparison, the 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that WBD has 32 offices and around 950 lawyers

On the deal, Paul Stewart, managing partner of WBD, said:

“We are excited for our clients and our people as our overall reach and footprint continues to grow. Our transatlantic partnership thrives on the deep-rooted cultural alignment between our UK and US teams and we are united by a mutual dedication to providing outstanding client service and value and a shared emphasis on key sectors and industries.”

He added: “We look forward to further helping UK clients reach their international objectives thanks to Lewis Roca’s sector-leading expertise and credentials.”

WBD is itself the product of 2017 transatlantic merger between national law firm Bond Dickinson and US outfit Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice.