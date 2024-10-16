Hogan Lovells retains 17 of 26 autumn qualifying trainee solicitors

65%



Hogan Lovells has recorded an autumn 2024 retention score of 65%, with 17 of its 26 trainee solicitors staying on in associate roles.

Out of the 24 final-seat trainees who applied for roles, the firm made 17 offers, all of which were accepted

The litigation, arbitration, and employment group takes on six new recruits, corporate gains five, while global regulatory takes four. Meanwhile, two newly qualified (NQ) associates join the finance team.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that the firm recruits around 50 trainees each year, offering a starting salary of £56,000 in London and £37,500 in Birmingham. Upon qualification, NQ associates earn £135,000 in London and £85,000 in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, Hogan Lovells retained 20 out of its 22 trainees, with three remaining on fixed-term contracts. This handed the firm a score of 91% or 77%, depending on you reading of the numbers.