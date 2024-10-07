Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers consider withdrawal that could cripple justice system [The Telegraph] (£)

Solicitor apprenticeships on trial: can they survive level 7 cash cull? [FE Week]

Meet the ‘force of nature’ lawyer married to Robert Jenrick [The Times] (£)

MPs to get first vote on assisted dying for nine years [BBC News]

Labour government faces legal challenge over addition of VAT to private school fees [Sky News]

Rebekah Vardy ‘set to drag Coleen Rooney back to court over ludicrous £1.8million legal bill which included lawyer’s £2,000 hotel and £225 mini-bar tab’ [Mail Online]

Court history brought to life in new exhibition [BBC News]

Sovereign citizen’s unbelievable insult in court before judge shuts down her wild outburst with the perfect response [Mail Online]

How A British Lawyer Bagged Coldplay For His Tiny Weatherbeaten Sports Ground In Northern England [Deadline]

“Firms should be restricted from sacking trainees for failing the SQE. The SQE is one of the most difficult exams in the world and it’s totally unfair to kill one’s career on that basis.” [Legal Cheek comments]

