The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more



Half way through my closing speech today, I made my strongest point and paused for dramatic effect, spoiled only by Alexa chipping in from somewhere in the Court, “I’m sorry, I didn’t understand that”. [Yet Another Tweeting Barrister on X]

Half way through my closing speech today, I made my strongest point and paused for dramatic effect, spoiled only by Alexa chipping in from somewhere in the Court, "I'm sorry, I didn't understand that". — Yet Another Tweeting Barrister (@TweetingYet) October 7, 2024

I practically live on LinkedIn where I get to see the rise of “LinkedInfluencers”, as well as people selling courses on how to build your brand on the platform. [Tom Coode-Bate on LinkedIn]

corporate lawyers are faced to become psuedo family law attorneys at various points in the lifecycle of a company [Matt Margolis on X]

corporate lawyers are faced to become psuedo family law attorneys at various points in the lifecycle of a company — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) October 8, 2024

If I had a magic wand and could change a couple of things about the SQE1 exam, they’d be this [Amit Kapoor on LinkedIn]

‘Fetch me my red pen’ [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

That sweet MoneyLaw [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Dang well I’m billing for every minute of this [Litigation God on LinkedIn]

A young lawyer recently told me that she had been criticized by her firm’s managing partner because she wasn’t willing to “stay late” to “help out” with matters arising at the end of the day. That was contrary to the firm’s supposed “culture of collaboration.” [Brewster Rawls on LinkedIn]