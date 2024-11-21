PostsNews

Law student favourite Harvey Specter set to return in ‘Suits LA’ spinoff

Legal Cheek on

This is not a drill!

Harvey Specter
Fans of Suits will be thrilled to hear that Harvey Specter is set to make an appearance in the upcoming spin-off of the hit TV series.

Legal Cheek reported earlier this year that TV executives have greenlit a new mini-series, Suits: L.A., which will focus on a Los Angeles law firm. The show will follow the adventures of Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor turned lawyer to the rich and famous.

It has been confirmed that actor Gabriel Macht will return as Harvey Specter, every law student’s favourite lawyer, for three episodes in the new spin-off series.

Macht teased fans on Instagram by sharing a short clip of himself wearing a personalised shirt with the initials “H.S.” on the cuff, paired with brown brogue shoes featuring “Harvey” inscribed inside.

The last time we saw Specter, he was heading off with Donna Paulsen to join Mike Ross in Seattle, leaving behind the law firm that served as the foundation of the original show.

With Specter on board, could Rachel Zane — originally played by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex — be next?

