Legal charity shares stories of people facing court alone in Christmas fundraising appeal

Support Through Court provides assistance to individuals navigating the legal system without legal representation



A leading legal charity has launched a new Christmas campaign to highlight the challenges faced by people who go to court without legal representation.

Support Through Court, a charity dedicated to assisting individuals navigating the legal system alone, provides practical legal information, simplifies complex litigation procedures, and offers emotional support.

The campaign (see video below) features stories from individuals who received help from the charity over the past year. It encourages viewers to “be a light for litigants” by donating to support the cause.

Those helped by the charity’s volunteers share their experiences of facing the court process alone. One person describes the experience: “I guess it felt like I was fumbling around in the dark.” Reflecting on the support they received, another says, “I just breathed a huge sigh of relief,” while someone else adds, “everything felt a little brighter.”

The fundraising appeal follows the news earlier this month that Support Through Court’s helpline is now operating from Nottingham Law School. Over the past two years, the busy helpline has managed around 17,000 calls annually, offering crucial advice and guidance to individuals dealing with civil and family law issues.