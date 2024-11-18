Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Neel Sachdev, the flamboyant lawyer who took on the magic circle [The Times] (£)

Top UK government lawyer pushes ‘revolving door’ as pay gap widens [Financial Times] (£)

America thirst: Brit lawyers hunt for mergers to tap into booming US market [Financial News] (£)

Keir Starmer’s choice of Attorney General should concern conservatives [The Spectator] (£)

Prince Harry ‘one of two claimants’ still suing Sun publisher [BBC News]

Prince Harry ‘faces deportation if he lied on his visa application’: Trump can remove royal from US if he didn’t declare drug-taking, lawyers say [Mail Online]

“The obvious answer is to get rid of the public funding of private barristers in criminal proceedings. We cannot afford all this “Rolls Royce” nonsense. Public prosecutors and the bare minimum provision of public defenders to comply with rights obligations is all that is needed.” [Legal Cheek comments]

