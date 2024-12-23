Battle of the fonts: What’s the best typeface for lawyers?

Internet debate



Whilst many readers may have been following the recent outbursts in the City pay war, there is another conflict that has been bubbling below the surface since the dawn of time itself. What is the best legal font?

Times New Roman, Garamond, Calibri, or Papyrus, the options are endless for a fresh-faced lawyer looking to put a mark on the world of legal lettering.

Now, a new legion of keen Redditors have entered the battle, with wide ranging and conflicting views.

There is clear support for Garamond, Times New Roman’s more exciting and readable cousin. One commenter noted that “In my own perfect world it would be Garamond”, with others adding that they are “also partial to a Garamond”, and that “Garamond is best for most things.”

These arguments aren’t enough to deter the purists however, who are set on a world that sees only Times New Roman (TNR for those in the know), size 12, double spacing. “I always go for Times New Roman”, boasts one, with another nothing that they are “Happy to be old fashioned – Times New Roman 12.” Clearly prepared for a punch up over their preferred print, one user threw down the glyph gauntlet: “Times New Roman without a doubt. All others unserious imo.”

Other composition competitors include Verdana and Poppins, with Arial sitting as a firm favourite for those subjugated and forced to employ a house style font.

Several printing punters also proposed Calibri, a font that was for so long the Microsoft default, and is now even favoured by the Supreme Court for its superior readability and accessibility. Whilst it may carry a weighty history and prestige, Microsoft’s new default, Aptos, does appear to be making writing waves in legal circles.

And, although we have yet to see anyone advocating for Montserrat, Legal Cheek’s preferred typeface, as the new standard legal lettering, we would like to throw its name into the ring as a serious contender.

But, we want to hear your vernacular views about what the best legal font really is. And for the comedians out there whose fingers are itching to type out comic sans, may we first recommend this article to you.