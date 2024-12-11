Do junior lawyers care too much about money?

Sky-high salaries for newly qualified solicitors, problems with the SQE and £44 billion turnover for the UK’s legal services sector — listen now 🎙️



The Legal Cheek podcast returns this week as publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes discuss three key issues which have been in the news this week and are affecting law students and firms. We summarise the key facts and how these stories fit into the larger picture of the legal industry today. Tune in to stay up to date as you approach applications for vacation schemes and training contracts.

This week’s episode covers an article published on Legal Cheek by former magic circle dealmaker Alan Paul in which he urges aspiring lawyers to look beyond salary when choosing a career. We cover the points made in this article as well as the discussion sparked in the comments section. Next up is the news that the SQE will be subject to an independent review assessing whether it is achieving its stated aims. Finally, we discuss the strong growth of the UK’s legal services sector which has hit £44 billion turnover.

