Podcast: Three legal stories you need to know about

Potential funding cuts to solicitor apprenticeships, transatlantic mergers, and the criminal bar exodus — listen now 🎙️



Being switched on to developments in the legal world is a key attribute students will need as they approach applications for training contracts and pupillages. Keeping on top of these stories can sometimes feel overwhelming — especially if you don’t know where to look or what to focus on.

In this episode of the Legal Cheek podcast, publisher Alex Aldridge and writer Lydia Fontes sit down to discuss three key news stories that are affecting the legal market, breaking down the key facts and how these stories fit into the bigger issues that firms and chambers will be dealing with.

We cover the funding changes that might affect solicitor apprenticeships, discussing the benefits and challenges of this route in to law and how the government’s funding decision could affect firms running apprenticeship programmes. Next up is Herbert Smith Freehills’ merger with US-based firm Kramer Levin, explaining how this move fits in to a larger picture of UK firms looking to expand their presence in the US. Finally, we finish up with a discussion on why barristers are leaving the criminal bar and how the profession could become more sustainable.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.