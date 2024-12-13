PostsNews

First-year barristers at elite commercial chambers can earn twice as much as US firm NQs

By Legal Cheek on

Junior barristers at leading commercial sets can earn up to £360,000 in their first year, new figures have revealed — double the earnings of their high-flying City solicitor counterparts.

Whilst those who secure associate positions at the top US law firm offices in London can expect to secure a pay packet of up as much as £180,000 in their first year after qualification, pay for top junior commercial barristers can reach up to double this.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List shows that high flyers at South Square, a commercial set with a focus on insolvency, can expect to earn an average of £150,000 in their first year, on par with associates at Magic Circle law firms, before rising to £250,000 in their second year, and in excess of £300,000 by year three.

Over at Brick Court the figures are much the same, with average earnings starting at £150,000 and bumping up beyond £250,000 in year two.

Another exceptional example is One Essex Court, where baby barristers can net £360,000 in their first year, rising to a whopping £475,000 in their second year of practice. These figures are caveated by the set with the statement that “earnings depend to a great extent on how hard members wish to work.”

By comparison, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows highest paying law firms in the UK, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Paul Weiss, offer £180,000 to newly qualified solicitors, with the potential for bonuses on top. Yearly increases in pay are often up to £10,000 per year, nowhere near the £100k bumps in pay that some barristers can expect.

It is not quite a like for like comparison, however, with the bar figures being net earnings, from which rookies will be expected to pay a proportion as chambers rent and other overheads. As the barristers at the sets identified above are self-employed they are also generally not privy to the perks that come with being employed by a law firm, including private healthcare, amenities, and paid holiday.

Jibby the interested

Surely this is pre-tax man, rent, other fees etc. Anyone care to confirm?

Babs

Ready the (whole) story buddy

Apples vs Oranges

That is the risk and nature of self employment for you. What you can make varies enormously as the amount of work / number of clients you take on has a direct impact on your earnings.

Not the case for employed solicitors. The base salary is fixed – though you could get bonuses for the grind if your firm pays one – otherwise, all your billables benefit the firm. If you hit or exceed target, you might get a pay rise promotion or bonus eventually but it won’t directly impact your immediate earnings.

So really, it’s a case of busy businesses making more money than busy and employed individuals. Not really news but a good illustration of employment and self employment. Good for those barristers doing well for themselves.

I’m already concerned this interesting comparison will be used in the NQ pay war to fuel higher pay rises – which is already at astronomical and absurd levels.

Let’s not.

Philip

I would say that working on private equity deals at a place like K&E is more intellectually demanding than being a Bazza.

