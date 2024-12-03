Former Slaughter and May lawyer appointed Solicitor General 

MP Lucy Rigby lands top legal role

A former Slaughter and May associate has been appointed as the new Solicitor General.

Lucy Rigby, Labour MP for Northampton North, has been appointed as the new SG, succeeding Sarah Sackman KC MP, who has been promoted to Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice.

Rigby earned her degree in politics from Durham University before completing a law conversion course at Nottingham Law School. She began her legal career at Slaughter and May, where she completed her training contract and qualified as a solicitor in 2009. A specialist in competition law, Rigby spent several years at the Magic Circle player before moving to an in-house role with The Office of Fair Trading.

After her time in-house, which included a role with the consumer body Which?, Rigby returned to private practice. She joined the litigation specialist firm Hausfeld, where she later became a partner.

Honoured & delighted to be asked to serve in this @UKLabour Government as Solicitor General. Very much looking forward to working alongside @attorneygeneral Rt Hon Lord Hermer KC. https://t.co/nmio15BB6I — Lucy Rigby MP (@LucyRigby) December 2, 2024

In her new role as Solicitor General, Rigby will assist the Attorney General, Matrix Chambers’ Richard Hermer KC, in overseeing the Government Legal Department, the Crown Prosecution Service, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, and the Serious Fraud Office.

Rigby won the Northampton North seat in the recent general election with 18,209 votes, overturning the 5,507-vote majority previously held by barrister and former MP Sir Michael Ellis, who stepped down when the election was announced.