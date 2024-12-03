PostsNews

Former Slaughter and May lawyer appointed Solicitor General 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

MP Lucy Rigby lands top legal role

Lucy Rigby, Labour MP for Northampton North
Lucy Rigby, Labour MP for Northampton North

A former Slaughter and May associate has been appointed as the new Solicitor General.

Lucy Rigby, Labour MP for Northampton North, has been appointed as the new SG, succeeding Sarah Sackman KC MP, who has been promoted to Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice.

Rigby earned her degree in politics from Durham University before completing a law conversion course at Nottingham Law School. She began her legal career at Slaughter and May, where she completed her training contract and qualified as a solicitor in 2009. A specialist in competition law, Rigby spent several years at the Magic Circle player before moving to an in-house role with The Office of Fair Trading.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

After her time in-house, which included a role with the consumer body Which?, Rigby returned to private practice. She joined the litigation specialist firm Hausfeld, where she later became a partner.

In her new role as Solicitor General, Rigby will assist the Attorney General, Matrix Chambers’ Richard Hermer KC, in overseeing the Government Legal Department, the Crown Prosecution Service, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, and the Serious Fraud Office.

Rigby won the Northampton North seat in the recent general election with 18,209 votes, overturning the 5,507-vote majority previously held by barrister and former MP Sir Michael Ellis, who stepped down when the election was announced.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

New Attorney General pledges to put the rule of law first

Commitment comes amid populist attacks both home and abroad

Oct 15 2024 12:07pm
news

Starmer selects new Lord Chancellor and Attorney General

Barristers Shabana Mahmood MP and Richard Hermer KC

Jul 8 2024 11:46am
news

Bristol Uni law student eyes seat in this week’s General Election 

Greens' James Nelson will consider abandoning studies if successful

Jul 2 2024 8:44am
2