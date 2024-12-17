How to stay focused (and relax) this Christmas

Tips for busy law students



Are you a law student with exams looming in January? Whether you’re swotting for uni assessments or a January sitting of the SQE, you’ll no doubt be wondering how to get your revision done while managing other commitments and making time to catch up with friends and family to enjoy the festive season. To help you out, we’ve put together five top tips to keep in mind while balancing study and socialising this Christmas break.

1. Start early

While it’s important to give yourself a chance to recover from a hectic term, starting your revision in good time is the best way to set yourself up for success. If you get the ball rolling early by the time the important days roll around you will feel better about taking time off to spend time with family. Of course, it’s vitally important to free up this time so your family members can drill you for free (unqualified) legal advice and make you promise to represent them if they ever end up in court.

2. Prioritise

If you start to feel overwhelmed by competing demands on your time, prioritise. Make a list of the topics you will need to revise and decide which will require the most attention. While it can be tempting to start off gently with your favourite topics, it’s a good idea to identify and prioritise your weaker topics to make sure they get the attention they need.

You will also need to prioritise your time outside of revision. If you’re working a job, decide how many hours you can take on each week. Identify which social plans you just can’t miss and which you can skip out on. Your priorities are personal to you, so take the time to think hard about how to best use your time.

3. Plan, plan, plan

Balancing your studies with work and your social life is going to require some serious planning. Now is the time to invest in a good diary if you don’t have one already. Mark in all of your exam dates and assignment deadlines as well as any social plans and other commitments. Then decide how many hours you want to dedicate to revision.

The most important part is being disciplined enough to follow through on your plans, so be realistic when you draw them up. If you fail to keep up with an over-ambitious revision plan, you’re likely to start feeling demotivated and overwhelmed.

4. Get out the house

If you’re returning home to your parents’ house this Christmas break, you might struggle to find the peace and quiet you need to get stuck in to some serious legal study. If you find yourself overrun by great aunts and distant cousins, consider hauling your textbooks to a local library or quiet café to get your head down. A change of scene can do wonders for your productivity.

5. Be kind to yourself and relax

Finally, try not to put too much pressure on yourself as you prepare for upcoming exams and deadlines. Carve out some time in your busy schedule to relax and enjoy the activities that the festive season has on offer. Remind yourself of how far you’ve come and be confident in your abilities. You’ve got this!