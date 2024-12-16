PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Dr Charlotte Proudman: ‘Bar watchdog weaponised sexist bullying’ [The Times] (£)

Lawyers refusing to represent people charged with certain crimes amid pay crisis [The Guardian]

Scrapping jury trials for some offences may be only way to clear court backlog, says CPS watchdog chief [Sky News]

Court delays unacceptable for victims and defendants, says ex-judge Sir Brian Leveson [BBC News]

Dorothy Livingston, trailblazing City solicitor who foresaw the importance of competition law [The Telegraph] (£)

Trainee solicitor, 29, charged with murder of finance professor [Irish Mirror]

Sara Sharif judge who gave father custody will not be named [The Telegraph]

UK to pay developers of ‘green’ gas plant if court blocks £8bn project [Financial Times] (£)

‘Only one viable defense’: how might the CEO murder case play out in court? [The Guardian]

Odd romantic connection between Luigi Mangione’s and Diddy’s lawyers [Mail Online]

Don’t get the lawyer mixed up with their client [The Scotsman]

“The real difference at a top commercial set is that your earning potential grows at a gargantuan rate year on year compared to climbing up the bands at a law firm and then maybe making equity partner in a decade where you get the real carrot. Even that has been made more difficult by the introduction of all the salary partner tiers…” [Legal Cheek comments]

