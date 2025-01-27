City law firm boss questions sustainability of huge lawyer salaries

‘There’s always a reckoning’



The managing partner of City law firm Simmons & Simmons has questioned how long the boom in lawyer salaries can go on for, stating that at it’s current rate it is “not sustainable”.

“I just don’t think other professionals get paid really anything like what lawyers are getting paid”, Jeremy Hoyland added. “I can’t think of any industry that keeps doing that forever, there’s always a reckoning. It’s not sustainable, particularly when everybody [focuses] on the same thing.”

Hoyland, who has managed the firm since 2011 and overseen the opening of no less than nine offices around the globe, went on to tell Financial News that “inflation has been really quite extraordinary at all levels and it is different to every other profession”.

These growing paydays are easy to see from Simmmons’ own stats. Back in 2019-20 the firm’s newly qualified lawyers were earning £79,000 in London and £52,000 in Bristol. Today, after chunky raises over the past few years, recruits can expect £120,000 in the City and £96,000 in the West Country, respective upticks of 51% and 85%.

At the top end, profit per equity partner (PEP) has also risen by more than 50% in the last five years, and now sits at around £1.1 million.

This is far from a trend exclusive to Simmons, however. Year-on-year raises have seen pay boom, with the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 showing that fresh faced associates at Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss receive a pay packet of £180,000 (without bonuses). There are now 53 firms paying over £100k for new lawyers, with 30 of these clocking in north of £150k.

With the average NQ pay rising by 7.5% last year, the numbers would suggest that it won’t be long before these top-end salaries rise to £200,000 and beyond, or the industry reaches its “reckoning”.