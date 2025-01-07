PostsNews

Clyde & Co expands US presence with Dallas merger

By Lydia Fontes on

Clyde & Co will absorb Dallas-based insurance litigation specialist Tillman Batchelor LLP to launch its 15th US office.

Mark Tillman and Colin Batchelor have joined Clyde & Co as partners, bringing with them a team of six people.

This first step into Texas is part of Clyde & Co’s wider programme of expansion. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that Clyde & Co currently have 67 offices worldwide, having opened in Bangkok, Boston, Calgary, Milan, Chile, Munich, Nairobi, Vancouver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver in the last few years alone.

This move also strengthens the firm’s well-known insurance capability. Carolena Gordon, Clyde & Co’s senior partner has said:

“Texas is an important market for our US and global insurance clients seeking coverage and defence services, and we are pleased to strengthen our team and southwest presence to better serve them. As our clients’ needs become more complex, this merger further reinforces our position as the leader in insurance coverage litigation in the US and globally.”

