Clyde & Co expands US presence with Dallas merger

Launches in Texas

Clyde & Co will absorb Dallas-based insurance litigation specialist Tillman Batchelor LLP to launch its 15th US office.

Mark Tillman and Colin Batchelor have joined Clyde & Co as partners, bringing with them a team of six people.

This first step into Texas is part of Clyde & Co’s wider programme of expansion. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2025 shows that Clyde & Co currently have 67 offices worldwide, having opened in Bangkok, Boston, Calgary, Milan, Chile, Munich, Nairobi, Vancouver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver in the last few years alone.

This move also strengthens the firm’s well-known insurance capability. Carolena Gordon, Clyde & Co’s senior partner has said: