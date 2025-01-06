York Uni launches SQE masters in tie-up with College of Legal Practice

Built-in prep



The University of York and the College of Legal Practice (CoLP) have come together to launch a news masters programme for students seeking to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales.

The Russell Group uni will offer a new LLM programme in professional legal practice that includes integrated prep for both parts of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The SQE is comprised of two exams, SQE1 and 2, with the first assessing black letter law through a series of single-best answer questions, and the second examining legal skills through 16 tasks or ‘stations’.

Under the new programme, CoLP will provide York Law School with SQE1 learning materials to support the development and delivery of the LLM. The uni aims to enrol approximately 50 students for the September 2025 academic year.

Commenting on the deal, Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of CoLP, said:

“I am thoroughly delighted that The College of Legal Practice has been chosen to work with York Law School, a leading legal education institution. By selecting our SQE preparation materials, the University of York will be able to give their students the very best preparation for these intense exams. We look forward to working closely with their team.”

This partnership follows similar agreements between the CoLP and universities such as Keele, Southampton Solent, Manchester Met and Middlesex to provide SQE prep. CoLP also recently became the exclusive training partner for Reed Smith, adding to its partnerships with several other law firms.

Professor Scott Slorach, director of learning & teaching at York Law School, added:

“From our experience of developing professional programmes, and understanding the challenges of the SQE, the York Law School team see The College of Legal Practice’s SQE materials as a key component of our new programme. There is a great synergy in our respective focus on effective and engaging learning design.”

Elsewhere in the law school market, Legal Cheek recently reported that Barbri has secured SQE-LLM deals with the unis of Derby and Bradford, as well as Liverpool John Moores. These agreements build on its existing partnerships with Edge Hill, London South Bank, De Montfort, and Anglia Ruskin, among others.

The University of Law has established similar partnerships, securing agreements to deliver its SQE courses through mini campuses at universities including Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Royal Holloway, Newcastle, Southampton, and UEA.

BPP, meanwhile, has secured a range of exclusive partnerships with various City law firms, most notably the prestigious City Consortium: Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright, and Slaughter and May.