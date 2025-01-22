SRA’s top lawyer joins Kingsley Napley, following SQE co-creator

Joins firm’s new regulatory advisory arm



The chief lawyer at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has joined Kingsley Napley as managing director of its new regulatory advisory arm.

Juliet Oliver has joined the firm’s Stratify business following a decade spent at the SRA where she was deputy chief executive and general counsel.

She will take up the role in June, working alongside Crispin Passmore, who joined the firm last year and co-founded Stratify with firm partner Iain Miller. Passmore led reform efforts at the SRA until the end of 2018 and was one of the key figures behind the creation of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

Stratify is the new regulatory services provider launched by Kingsley Napley last November, and provides advice on the regulation implications of buying, funding, and managing law firms and legal businesses.

On the new hire, Passmore commented:

“I know that Juliet will be a huge asset to Stratify and our clients, given the breadth and depth of her regulatory experience. We worked closely together at the SRA on developing its regulatory framework, and I am looking forward to working with her again.”

Oliver added that, “I am looking forward to advising on the radical changes that are happening in the legal services market internationally and am delighted to be joining Kingsley Napley’s Legal Services Regulatory team who are well known for being a leading force in the sector.”