Calls to lawyer wellbeing charity at all-time high

Over one third mentioned stress and anxiety, says LawCare



The number of legal professionals reaching out to the mental health charity LawCare surpassed 1,000 in 2024, marking the charity’s busiest year since its formation 25 years ago.

LawCare released their annual impact report this week, with stats showing that the number of legal professionals contacting its free, independent, and confidential helpline was up 13% compared to last year. By far the most common reason for seeking help was stress and anxiety, mentioned by 39% of callers, followed by career concerns (15%) and workplace bullying and harassment (10%).

Callers were overwhelmingly solicitors working in private practice, accounting for 43% of cases, followed by trainee solicitors (10%), with in-house solicitors and barristers making up only 7% and 6% of calls respectively.

67% of those calling the hotline were female, while 21% of those who responded to diversity monitoring declared a disability.

Last year the charity raised £396,213 in donations. This money will go towards the helpline, which costs £605 per day to run, as well as delivering training sessions and funding counselling.

Chief executive Elizabeth Rimmer commented, “We recognised the urgent need to increase our capacity. We want more people to know we are here and that they can turn to us for support.” She also encouraged readers:

As you read this report, remember that behind every statistic is a story; a junior struggling with imposter syndrome, a lawyer navigating burnout or a business support professional managing anxiety. These stories remind us why our work matters

In 2025, the charity will be prioritising their Life in the Law research, aiming to provide a detailed and up-to-date understanding of mental health and wellbeing in the legal sector.

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat.