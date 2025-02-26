‘I don’t think it’s a huge deal’: Business Secretary plays down ‘solicitor’ controversy amid SRA probe

Apologises

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has downplayed controversy over his past references to himself as a solicitor, despite an investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

As Legal Cheek reported last week, Reynolds left his training contract at Addleshaw Goddard in 2010 to pursue a career in politics. However, he admitted to describing himself as a solicitor during a parliamentary speech and on social media.

He spoke out for the first time this week since the allegations hit headlines. Speaking to The Guardian New Delhi, while on a trade trip to India, Reynolds said:

“I apologise for that, but again, I don’t think anyone would have interpreted that in any way that I was misrepresenting myself professionally… I don’t think it’s a huge deal, but I should apologise for that if anyone has misunderstood that.”

The apology follows the SRA’s decision to reopen its investigation into Reynolds’ use of the title after receiving new information. Under the Solicitors Act 1974, it’s an offence to falsely imply that one is qualified as a solicitor.

A spokesperson or the SRA said:

“We looked at that issue at the time we became aware of it and contacted Mr Reynolds about the profiles. The materials were corrected, and we closed the matter with no further action based on all the evidence we had at the time. However, we’ve now become aware of further information, so we will look at this.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have demanded that Prime Minister Keir Starmer publish the letter in which Reynolds apologised to him. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick has also accused Reynolds of “lying” about his legal career and called for his resignation.

Adding to the pressure, Reform UK has pledged to bring a private prosecution against Reynolds, arguing that his “dishonesty about his career renders him unqualified” to be Business Secretary.