Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon mistaken for real lawyer during jury duty

Fellow jurors wanted her as foreman



Reese Witherspoon revealed last week that her iconic role as Elle Woods in the comedy film Legally Blonde caused some confusion when she served on a jury in Beverly Hills

Reese Witherspoon shared on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show that she was called for jury service about seven years after Legally Blonde premiered. When it came time to select a foreman, her fellow jurors unanimously pointed to her. “They were like, ‘You went to law school!’” she recalled.

Witherspoon clarified the misunderstanding but confirmed that she did serve as the foreman. “I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college, I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman,” she said.

The experience was slightly concerning, Witherspoon revealed: “I started realising… people don’t know much about the law.” She continued, “Some bad stuff goes down in there. They were like, ‘I think she’s guilty ’cause I don’t like the way she looked.’ And that was very troubling. I was like, ‘You can’t say that. We don’t have enough evidence!’” She may not be a real lawyer, but it seems the Elle Woods actress still managed to stand up against shallow assumptions to get the case back on track.

It was announced last year that Witherspoon is set to produce a Legally Blonde prequel series entitled Elle which delves into Elle Woods’ life at high school before she reaches Harvard Law School.