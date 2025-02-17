Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Drug dealer allowed to stay in Britain after promising to only smoke cannabis [The Telegraph] (£)

Voices that oppose the assisted dying bill aren’t ‘noise’. They are vital scrutiny [The Guardian]

Litigation funding in the dock as crunch UK judgments loom [Financial Times] (£)

‘DIY swab kits? It’s better than doing nothing’: the controversial scheme to tackle rape on campus [The Guardian]

Manchester City score legal win over Premier League – as financial rules ruled void and unenforceable [Sky News]

UK lawyer who called for Netanyahu to be arrested over ‘war crimes’ refuses to step down amid sex assault probe [Mail Online]

Trump makes first Supreme Court appeal in test of power to fire officials [BBC]

Call off puberty blocker trial or face legal action, NHS warned [The Telegraph] (£)

Argentine lawyers charge President Milei with fraud over cryptocurrency promotion [Voice of America]

One of UK’s most respected defence barristers has no regrets about representing violent criminals – but says there are still some cases he won’t take on [Mail Online]

“Specialising in personal injury while causing injuries. The jokes write themselves.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week: 📅

This Wednesday: The Legal Cheek Pre-SQE Student Summit Manchester — in partnership with BPP [Apply Now]

This Wednesday: The Legal Cheek Pre-SQE Student Summit London — in partnership with BPP

[Apply Now]