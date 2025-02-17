Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Drug dealer allowed to stay in Britain after promising to only smoke cannabis [The Telegraph] (£)
Voices that oppose the assisted dying bill aren’t ‘noise’. They are vital scrutiny [The Guardian]
Litigation funding in the dock as crunch UK judgments loom [Financial Times] (£)
‘DIY swab kits? It’s better than doing nothing’: the controversial scheme to tackle rape on campus [The Guardian]
Manchester City score legal win over Premier League – as financial rules ruled void and unenforceable [Sky News]
UK lawyer who called for Netanyahu to be arrested over ‘war crimes’ refuses to step down amid sex assault probe [Mail Online]
Trump makes first Supreme Court appeal in test of power to fire officials [BBC]
Call off puberty blocker trial or face legal action, NHS warned [The Telegraph] (£)
Argentine lawyers charge President Milei with fraud over cryptocurrency promotion [Voice of America]
One of UK’s most respected defence barristers has no regrets about representing violent criminals – but says there are still some cases he won’t take on [Mail Online]
“Specialising in personal injury while causing injuries. The jokes write themselves.” [Legal Cheek comments]
