PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Drug dealer allowed to stay in Britain after promising to only smoke cannabis [The Telegraph] (£)

Voices that oppose the assisted dying bill aren’t ‘noise’. They are vital scrutiny [The Guardian]

Litigation funding in the dock as crunch UK judgments loom [Financial Times] (£)

‘DIY swab kits? It’s better than doing nothing’: the controversial scheme to tackle rape on campus [The Guardian]

Manchester City score legal win over Premier League – as financial rules ruled void and unenforceable [Sky News]

UK lawyer who called for Netanyahu to be arrested over ‘war crimes’ refuses to step down amid sex assault probe [Mail Online]

Trump makes first Supreme Court appeal in test of power to fire officials [BBC]

Call off puberty blocker trial or face legal action, NHS warned [The Telegraph] (£)

Argentine lawyers charge President Milei with fraud over cryptocurrency promotion [Voice of America]

One of UK’s most respected defence barristers has no regrets about representing violent criminals – but says there are still some cases he won’t take on [Mail Online]

“Specialising in personal injury while causing injuries. The jokes write themselves.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week: 📅
This Wednesday: The Legal Cheek Pre-SQE Student Summit Manchester — in partnership with BPP [Apply Now]
This Wednesday: The Legal Cheek Pre-SQE Student Summit London — in partnership with BPP
[Apply Now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

£50 notes
news

NRF increases NQ lawyer salaries to £135k

12.5% raise

3 days ago
15
news

Ban for law firm consultant who glassed pub-goer

Convicted of GBH and criminal damage

3 days ago
8
news

The language of love… and litigation

The lawyerly skills that go hand in hand with romance

3 days ago
5