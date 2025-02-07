The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
Being a lawyer [Barred and Bearded on X]
Being a lawyer has me saying “what a day” at the end of every freaking day
— Barred and Bearded (@RileeDHarrison) February 4, 2025
Dear law firms [Jen Shipley on LinkedIn]
Describe your work… [lawyerthings_ on Instagram]
The world’s biggest company [Dan Neidle on LinkedIn]
Late night in corporate law [marygraceolu on TikTok]
@marygraceolu Here's what a late working night in corporate law looks like – lots of free food, work bestie chats and a nice cab ✨home✨
Tips for a more harmonious office life [David Milligan on LinkedIn]
Fight or flight [thatcorporatelawyer on TikTok]
@thatcorporatelawyer Cheers Anxiety 🥹
Overheard in court [legalcheek on Instagram]
