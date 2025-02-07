The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Being a lawyer [Barred and Bearded on X]

Being a lawyer has me saying “what a day” at the end of every freaking day — Barred and Bearded (@RileeDHarrison) February 4, 2025

Dear law firms [Jen Shipley on LinkedIn]



Describe your work… [lawyerthings_ on Instagram]

The world’s biggest company [Dan Neidle on LinkedIn]



Late night in corporate law [marygraceolu on TikTok]

Tips for a more harmonious office life [David Milligan on LinkedIn]

Fight or flight [thatcorporatelawyer on TikTok]

Overheard in court [legalcheek on Instagram]