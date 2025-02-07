PostsRound-up

The best social media posts of the week

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

People using social media on their mobile phones

Being a lawyer [Barred and Bearded on X]

Dear law firms [Jen Shipley on LinkedIn]

Describe your work… [lawyerthings_ on Instagram]

The world’s biggest company [Dan Neidle on LinkedIn]

Late night in corporate law [marygraceolu on TikTok]

@marygraceolu Here's what a late working night in corporate law looks like – lots of free food, work bestie chats and a nice cab ✨home✨ ——- #9to5 #sixfigures #salary #corporate #biglaw #law #corporategirlies #sqe #lawyers #imnotalawyer #attorney #magiccircle #corporategirlies #lawyer #traineesolicitor #corporatelaw #biglaw #graduatejob #sqe #london #vacationscheme #internship #legalcareer #graduate #masters #degree #law #awstudent #jUrisdoctor #corporatelife #typ #Ise #Ucl #kings #Ulaw #graduatejob #investmentbanking #Consulting ♬ original sound – Mary-Grace | Law,Fashion,Life

Tips for a more harmonious office life [David Milligan on LinkedIn]

Fight or flight [thatcorporatelawyer on TikTok]

@thatcorporatelawyer Cheers Anxiety 🥹 #work #worklife #millennials #relatable #office #corporate #generations ♬ Try – P!NK

Overheard in court [legalcheek on Instagram]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

Harvey Specter
news

Harvey Specter’s apology to law students

Actor behind student fav worries show misrepresents law

2 days ago
3
news

Office manager caught using law firm’s credit card to buy champagne

Booze delivered to home address

2 days ago
2
Barrister's wig and gown
news

Number of pupil barristers continues to rise, data shows

Diversity stats see minor changes

3 days ago
8