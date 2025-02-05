Harvey Specter’s apology to law students

Actor behind student fav worries show misrepresents law



Gabriel Macht, the actor behind Suits‘ Harvey Specter, has revealed that he often apologises to fans who pursued legal careers because of him.

“There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show,” Macht recently told website People. He is concerned that dedicated Suits fans will enter the legal world with skewed expectations because of the glamorous lifestyle the show portrays. “They think [law is] fast-moving, there’s family, there’s loyalties, it’s cool, it’s slick. People are witty. There’s a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff,” he explains.

The popular legal drama aired from 2011 to 2019 in nine seasons which captured the imagination of many an aspiring lawyer. It features fiery rivalries and backstabbing betrayals, set against a flashy Manhattan backdrop. When confronted by fans who are studying law because of the show, Macht’s response is “I’m sorry!”

“When people come up to me and they’re like, ‘I went to law school because of you,’ I always apologise profusely,” the star laughs. He attempts to set the record straight by giving a more realistic image of life as a lawyer: “If you like to read, that is great because you’re going to sit, like this, with a book for hours.”

Fans were thrilled to hear that Macht will be reprising his role as ruthless corporate attorney Harvey Specter in the upcoming spinoff Suits L.A.. This new show takes Suits fans to the West Coast to follow the adventures of Ted Black, lawyer to the rich and famous. The show’s recent trailer promises more of the corporate glamour and fast-paced drama that will inspire another generation of eager (if misinformed) law students.