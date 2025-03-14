PostsAdvice

‘Failed SQE1 and lost my training contract — what now?’

SQE student seeks advice


In our latest Career Conundrum, an SQE student wants to know if anyone else is in the same pickle, and for your advice on what their next steps should be.

“I sat SQE1 in January and, unfortunately, while I passed FLK1, I did not pass FLK2 by a couple marks. As a result, my firm has confirmed that they are rescinding my training contract, despite my mitigating circumstances and request for reconsideration. I completely understand that firms have policies in place, but it has still been a difficult and disheartening experience.”

“I would love to hear more about how other firms have handled similar situations and whether there are any examples of firms taking a more flexible approach. Have you received insights from other aspiring solicitors who have faced this? I’m keen to understand my options moving forward, whether that’s securing another training contract post-SQE or looking at alternative routes into the profession.”

“I’d really appreciate any guidance or perspectives you can share. Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

1 Comment

Aa

If you can successfully get an appeal from the SRA to strike out the attempt due to mitigating circumstances then your firm should recognise this and not count it as a first as attempt.

I’ll keep you in my prayers IJN.

