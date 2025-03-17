‘Give them some leeway’: Lawfluencer urges firms to stand by trainees who fail SQE

Appeal follows latest exam results



A popular lawfluencer has urged law firms to reconsider before severing ties with future trainees who fail the SQE, highlighting ongoing “glitches” in the new qualification process and urging firms to give students “the benefit of the doubt”.

The appeal, posted to LinkedIn today by medical and cosmetic injury solicitor Chrissie Wolfe, argues that the “hard” exam is meant to replace a training contract, not supplement it, and that requiring students to do both effectively tests their competence twice. “You can afford to give them some leeway,” she writes.

“There are still a number of glitches with various aspects of the process meaning that many students aren’t being taught the proper content for the exams, provided the correct conditions for taking the exams or afforded equal opportunity of passing,” Wolfe continues. “It’s still a new system, give the students the benefit of the doubt”.

Wolfe, who regularly shares legal career advice on Instagram and TikTok, emphasises that “humility breeds loyalty and the more you support your candidates, the more they will support you back”.

The lawyer’s post follows a recent Legal Cheek Career Conundrum featuring a student whose training contract offer was revoked after failing SQE1 on the first attempt — despite having mitigating circumstances.

The post sparked plenty of comments, with advice ranging from appealing to the SRA to have the attempt struck out to publicly calling out the firm.