SRA to fund disadvantaged SQE students using fines imposed on Kaplan

£360k accumulated so far



The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has established a new six-figure fund to support disadvantaged aspiring lawyers through the SQE, using financial penalties it has imposed on the organisation responsible for running the assessments.

The regulator says the fund of around £360,000 has accumulated since the SQE first launched and is generated by payments from Kaplan, the SQE provider, “in line with contractual arrangements linked to its performance”.

The pot of cash, dubbed the SQE Access and Reinvestment Fund, will be available to organisations with “a track record of supporting aspiring solicitors”. Successful applicants will use their allocation to cover the SQE entry fees for the candidates they choose to support.

Kaplan has faced criticism for its handling of the SQE assessments, particularly after it was revealed in April last year that 175 students were mistakenly informed they had failed parts of their exams.

Paul Philip, SRA chief executive, said:

“The fund will provide a boost for organisations already working hard to improve access to the profession. The fund should cover the SQE1 entry fees for around 190 candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds. We do not want to see talented individuals being held back by financial constraints and other personal challenges. A diverse profession that can attract the best people and represents the society it serves, is a stronger profession. We look forward to receiving applications and to supporting established schemes.”

Organisations seeking a slice of the funding will need to demonstrate how their schemes support committed, self-funding aspiring solicitors who face significant barriers to qualify as a solicitor, such as a disability, a background in a cared for setting, or family estrangement.