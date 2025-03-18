PostsNews

Kirkland cements BigLaw dominance with record $8.8 billion revenue

Avatar photo

By Angus Simpson on

Average partner profits soar to $9.25 million


US titan Kirkland & Ellis has reported a record-breaking global revenue of $8.8 billion (£6.8 billion) in 2024, solidifying its position as the world’s highest-grossing law firm.

The firm has seen its revenue surge by an impressive 22% over the past year, while profit per equity partner (PEP) has risen by more than 16%, reaching an eye-watering $9.25 million (£7.1 million). This growth comes despite a 6% increase in equity partner numbers, bringing the total to 573 globally.

With these figures, revenue for each lawyer among the 3,828 across the globe — an increase by almost 9% on last year — sits just shy of $2.3 million (£1.8 million).

Kirkland’s profitability becomes even more striking when compared to the Magic Circle, where average PEP stands at around £2 million — already a substantial figure — highlighting the US firm’s financial strength.

The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

These figures, first reported by The American Lawyer, come just days after Legal Cheek reported on the impressive financials of rival US giant Latham & Watkins. The firm became only the second law firm to surpass $7 billion in revenue—a record first set by Kirkland last year.

Elsewhere in BigLaw financial news, US firm Reed Smith has reported a strong set of financial results. In 2024, for the first time, its annual global revenue surpassed $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion), while PEP climbed an impressive 14% to $1.8 million (£1.4 million). Revenue per lawyer also saw significant growth, breaking the $1 million (£770k) mark with an 11.5% increase.

Reed Smith’s results also show a strong post-Covid comeback in the London office, where revenues are up 15% to $247 million (£190.3 million). This came with an increase in revenue per London lawyer, up nearly 30% to almost $950,000 (£732k).

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Latham joins Kirkland in $7 billion revenue club

Very (very!) strong financials 💰

6 days ago
1
news

‘Time spent being innovative counts towards billable targets,’ Reed Smith tells lawyers

Following a successful pilot

May 16 2018 11:33am
news

2024 financials: More law firms post positive numbers

Shoosmiths, WFW and Brabners

Jul 15 2024 8:37am
1