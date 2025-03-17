Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

The young lawyers shunning £180,000 salaries for an easier life [The Telegraph] (£)

Surge in solicitor complaints makes regulator double response times [The Times] (£)

Social media platforms face huge fines under UK’s new digital safety laws [The Guardian]

Waspi campaigners to gather outside Royal Courts of Justice on Monday [Independent]

Thames Water set for crucial court ruling [BBC News]

Embarrassed judge apologises to machete suspect as he admits court logjam will delay his hearing for three years [Mail Online]

‘Everyone deserves paid time off after a bereavement’ [BBC News]

Trump targets law firm Paul Weiss in order restricting government access [Reuters]

Former Labour MP claims she was ‘bullied out of the party’ by ‘millionaire barrister’ Starmer after quitting in ‘anti-sleaze’ protest [Mail Online]

Prince Harry immigration files must be made public next week, US court rules [Sky News]

How law students at one of Australia’s biggest universities could FAIL their exam if they don’t perform a good enough Welcome to Country – even though it has nothing to do with their course [Mail Online]

