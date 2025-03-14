PostsNews

Law firm earnings up, but it’s taking longer for clients to pay

Avatar photo

By Angus Simpson on

Law Society research


Law firms’ earnings are on the rise but they’re waiting longer to get paid, new research produced by the Law Society has found.

The Law Society’s 2025 Financial Benchmarking Survey reports a 6.1% increase in firm earnings for 2024, slightly below the 6.8% growth seen in 2023. Meanwhile, the average time for firms to receive payment has risen to 146 days, up from 143.

The report collected data from 145 firms and highlights costs per lawyer increased by almost £4,000 to more than £67,000. This comes as the number of legal professionals has increased by 3.4%.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Law Society president Richard Atkinson said: “Despite rising costs and a slowing growth rate, law firms are still performing well. The legal sector remains healthy, continues to be a powerhouse of the UK economy and a significant employer. Solicitors and law firms are committed to helping to build a robust economy that competes internationally while contributing to the country’s prosperity and supporting local communities.”

Overall, the legal sector contributes £74.4 billion to the economy. This financial snapshot follows a report from late last year showing the legal sector experienced 50% growth in a decade.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Legal aid: Law Society wins permission to challenge government in High Court

'Significant and positive step forward', says president Lubna Shuja

Jun 23 2023 11:02am
4
news

Law Society recommends 5% pay boost for rookie solicitors

£27,418 in London, £24,320 elsewhere

Jul 30 2024 9:59am
4
AI,Circuit board,Artificial Intelligence concept
news

The 3 I’s: Law Society unveils new AI strategy

'Innovation, impact and integrity'

Oct 17 2024 12:08pm