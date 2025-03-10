Trump targets vac schemes with new executive order 

US President attacks BigLaw diversity initiatives as ‘discriminatory’



US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on some of the country’s leading law firms with a new executive order targeting what his administration describes as their “discriminatory” summer vacation scheme programmes.

In a recent executive order, filed several days ago, Trump targeted the Washington-based law firm Perkins Coie, revoking security clearances for its lawyers and staff while also prompting a review of its government contracts.

As part of the order, Trump also launched a wider review into whether large law firms reserve certain positions such as summer associate spots — similar to summer vac schemes in the UK — for individuals of “preferred races”. It will also investigate whether firms discriminate in lawyer promotions, client access, or participation in events, training and travel.

It went on to outline several allegations against the firm, including claims that its representation of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race resulted in “a false ‘dossier’ designed to steal an election”. It also accused the firm of “racially discriminating” against its own lawyers and staff.

The firm said it would challenge the order which is described as “patently unlawful”.

The move comes part of wider efforts by the Trump to clamp down on what he describes as “illegal and immoral” diversity and inclusion initiatives which were promoted under his predecessor Joe Biden.

The orders states: “The Attorney General, in coordination with the Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and in consultation with State Attorneys General as appropriate, shall investigate the practices of large law firms… who do business with Federal entities for compliance with race-based and sex-based non-discrimination laws and take any additional actions the Attorney General deems appropriate in light of the evidence uncovered.”

Perkins Coie isn’t the only BigLaw outfit to be on the receiving end of one of Trump’s exec orders.

Last month, lawyers from Covington & Burling who provided pro bono legal support to Jack Smith, the former US special counsel overseeing Trump’s criminal prosecutions, had their security clearances revoked. Additionally, any government contracts held by the firm are now under review as part of the order.