Host of US law firms launch Trump trackers

By Sophie Dillon on

Follows frantic flurry of executive orders


Several top US law firms, including Akin and Gibson Dunn, have developed tools to help clients track executive orders issued by the newly elected President, Donald Trump.

Since his inauguration, Trump has been busy introducing a raft of new executive orders in his first few days in the White House. Dubbed a “historic start” to “kick off the golden age of America” by White House officials, the new President has signed hundreds of orders in his first 100 hours in office.

These orders so far include withdrawing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Paris Agreement, the recognition of only two genders across the United States, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America”.

 The 2025 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

To keep clients abreast of the latest orders coming from the White House, law firms across the US have been introducing tools which track the latest developments.

US player Gibson Dunn notes on their tracker page that “the flurry of executive orders” coming from the White House during Trump’s opening days “is difficult to follow”. The page ((see screenshot below) is designed to “assist” clients with “digesting” each order as it’s announced.

A screenshot of Gibson Dunn’s executive order tracker

Akin is another notable firm to join the tracker trend, introducing a dedicated page on its website. Other firms to follow suit include Littler, Brownstein and Sheppard Mullin.

