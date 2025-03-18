Liberty Miles has racked up nearly 80k+ subscribers

A BigLaw content creator is giving her audience an insider’s view of her final days as a trainee, sharing candid updates on her hours, secondment and the realities of life in the legal profession.

With nearly 77,000 subscribers and some videos racking up over 200,000 views, Liberty Miles has been drawing in students and lawyers alike with her candid take on life as a rookie solicitor.

Miles, currently training at the London office of a Magic Circle law firm, is finishing her TC with a pro bono secondment. She first caught viewers’ attention during her LLB at the Exeter Uni, where she began sharing her journey online. One of her SQE videos, focused on studying in London, has almost 240,000 views. Since starting her TC, she’s continued to engage audiences with an insider’s look at life in corporate law

Besides her YouTube channel, Miles has grown her presence on Instagram and TikTok through short-form content showing everything from legal “lookbooks” to whiskey tours on team away days in Edinburgh and just how she squeezes in a run before her commute into the City.

Miles’ other content details how much more work she gets done in her “6-9” after her 9-6, outfit ideas for the office, reading and getting to the gym. She also posts about her 9+ daily billable hours with sleek editing.

Now on secondment with a pro bono client for the remaining six months before qualification, Miles has found more time to commit to YouTube once again, and beat her one book a week target. Her latest video shares that first week in full detail, including London in the sun, a flat redecoration and working from home by candlelight.

In her student days, Miles gave advice to prospective students as she vlogged her time from revision to LLB finals. Miles even gave fans an insight much-needed holidays to Corfu, Lake Como, Rome, and Malta — a far cry from the hours she’s probably been logging since starting in BigLaw.

Speaking to Legal Cheek on why she chose to start vlogging her experiences, Miles said: