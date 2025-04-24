You’ll need ‘sound judgment and decisiveness’



Fancy becoming a Supreme Court Justice? Well, now’s your chance!

The current sitting deputy president of the UK Supreme Court, Lord Hodge, will retire on 31 December 2025. Hodge will be 72 in May, whilst all Supreme Court judges are mandated to retire once they reach 75.

With Lord Hodge’s exit, a position has opened up on the bench for one lucky candidate. Meanwhile, the successful new judge will enter the pool with the current justices as a candidate for new deputy president.

There are two separate application forms for the role of justice and deputy president, with lengthy requirements. Among the key criteria to become a Supreme Court judge is “sound judgment and decisiveness”, as you might expect. Other sought-after attributes include legal ability, creativity, independence, and a knack for “collegiate decision-making”. Candidates are expected to have their finger on the pulse when it comes to the constitution, too.

Supreme Court justices, who also sit on the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, all receive the courtesy title Lord/Lady. Ex-barristers (and Scots advocates) historically dominate the bench — including Lord Hodge — but legal academics and jurists like Lady Hale and Lord Burrows, plus solicitors like Lord Collins, have judged on the Supreme Court too.

Supreme Court President Lord Reed has said:

“If your primary motivation is money, then this job is not for you… if your leisure time is of central importance to you, then again, this job is not for you… if you’re looking for a job full of human interest then I’m afraid this probably is not for you either… our only objective is to clarify [the law]… Many people, I’m afraid, would find that an arid way of life.”

Still, if you’re “exceptional”, unperturbed, and have sound enough judgement (alongside fifteen years experience in law plus two or more years in the senior judiciary) then don’t hesitate. The deadline to apply is tomorrow (25 April 2025) at 5pm. These opportunities don’t come up often, so good luck!